Cantankerous Wisdom: Some 2017 Show Circuit Trends

By Bill Adams

When a neat idea is introduced on a new fire truck, it doesn’t take long for it to be copied. Apparatus manufacturers’ (OEMs) innovative designs are usually mimicked within 18 months. Innovative designs generated by fire departments can become local or regional “standards.” Designs can revert back to the good ole days. End users and OEMs are forever reinventing the wheel. Some OEMs are very good at repackaging. I brought some photos from some recent trade shows to morning coffee for the Raisin Squad’s review. Their comments are collectively paraphrased in italics. Regardless of a design’s benefit, some white hairs can’t accept or condone it. I like arguing with them.

Crosslays and Side Discharges

This year, quite a few rigs had crosslay hoselines connected to exterior outlets mounted on the pump panels. If specifying crosslays, this option is worth evaluating. Its less expensive to install and makes later modification easy and inexpensive. The KME in photo 1 has dual single-stacked crosslays and a two-inch discharge beneath a bed on each side. Those beds are too narrow for a nozzle to slide through. They’re designed for shoulder loads to be pulled from one side only. What if you need two lines on the same side of the truck? You can only pull these from one side. Go around the truck or call for mutual aid.

The Pierce in photos 2 and 3 has four crosslays. Two beds are preconnected to side 2½-inch discharges—one each side. There are five discharges. One is for the LDH discharge and the others are for the four side 2½-inch discharges. They didn’t have to pay for two extra discharges for the crosslays. Two side discharges serve double duty—a smart move. If hosebed dividers need to be relocated, they can without repiping any discharges. Note the Storz connections on the crosslays.

The KME in photo 4 has a single 2½-inch discharge under the crosslays. Which bed is gonna be preconnected? Maybe none. They might use the crosslays as static loads and will pull what they need and hook up. I doubt it. Photo 5’s Pierce has two crosslays hooked to side two-inch discharges on the road-side pump operator’s panel. The rig in photo 6 has two crosslays hooked to two-inch discharges on the curb side.

Photo 7 shows dual two-inch curb-side discharges for crosslays. The 2½-inch discharge is used for a preconnect with a leader line wye stored in a running board hose well. That’s a good idea. It saves the cost of a crosslay bed and associated piping. It doesn’t take up additional space on the operator’s panel or valuable space in the main hosebed. What about road salt? Put a damn vinyl cover over it like the cover over the ground monitor on the Rosenbauer in photo 8. What if they need that particular monitor on the other side of the truck? Go around the rig or call someone else. That ain’t right. Why not?

The KME in photo 9 uses a running board hose well for a preconnected trash line—probably one-inch hose with its own valve. They coulda used a reducer on the 2½-inch discharge above it and saved a few bucks. Using side discharges for crosslays isn’t new. Photo 10 shows one on a 1949 vintage pumper. Did you sell that one?

This Pierce (photos 11 and 12) has six single-stacked 1¾-inch crosslays all connected to two-inch discharges—three on each side. There are also four 2½-inch discharges with three-inch plumbing at the rear of the bus for preconnects and a front bumper discharge. They like preconnects as much as I do. They’ll never use them all at once. So what? The KME in photo 13, the same rig in photo 6, has five two-inch panel discharges: three road side and two curb side. The KME is a top-mount pump; the Pierce is a midship pump. Ask vendors the costs for the various methods of piping crosslays. Carefully evaluate your current fireground hose evolutions. You might find something that works better and is less expensive.

Front Bumper Discharges

Front bumper discharges have been around for a while. Common is a single two-inch discharge piped to a front bumper hose well—often with a chicksan swivel. This year, quite a few were piped 2½-inch with gated leader line wyes (2½-inch x 1½-inch x 1½-inch) similar to the Spartan ER in photo 14. The Seagrave in photo 15 has two of them, but each only supplies a single preconnect. What are the unused ports on the wyes for? There ain’t any spare hose there. The Rosenbauer in photo 16 has a single 2½-inch discharge supplying two preconnects. What the hell do you think they’re pumping into that discharge? It depends on what flow they want. What can you get from a single deuce and a half piped to the front? I don’t know—ask a vendor.

Regardless of the piping, the bumper preconnect hose loads on the Sutphen in photo 17 look functional with donut rolls. I think they’re easy to stretch and will not kink much. The Sutphen in photo 18 has a drop-down door in the bumper for a preconnect. It allows bumpers to do double duty. Vendors can tell you the difference in pricing for two-inch and 2½-inch piping to the front. They should know the flows too.

Be fair to them. Tell them how many lines you are going to pump and the flow expected. Competent OEMs will engineer it. Specifying certified flow tests from a given discharge at the time of delivery puts all bidders on a level and accountable playing field. Front bumper 2½-inch discharges are not new. Nor are dual bumper discharges. Brindlee Mountain, a used apparatus dealer, was showing a 10-year-old rig. See photo 19.

When talking to one manufacturer about unique locations for preconnects he pointed to a tanker he was displaying (photos 20 and 21). He said look behind the service door above the pump panel. Inside is a preconnect on a slide-out tray. Why the hell did you pipe it there? Joe Messmer, owner of Summit Fire Apparatus, said modules, purchased components, can be challenging to service or repair depending on their location. The door protects the preconnect from the elements. Pull the slide-out tray, disconnect the hose and four bolts later you can lean in and service/repair anything behind the pump panel without taking the rig out of service and without crawling underneath the truck. That’s a good idea. He could qualify for membership in the Raisin Squad.

BILL ADAMS is a member of the Fire Apparatus & Emergency Equipment editorial advisory board, a former fire apparatus salesman, and a past chief of the East Rochester (NY) Fire Department. He has 50 years of experience in the volunteer fire service.