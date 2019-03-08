1968 Pirsch Pumper Returns as a Fire Engine Limo

By Ron Heal

In 2001, Bloomington (IL) Fire Department Lt. Steve Chasteen learned that an auction house in Rochester, Minnesota, was preparing to sell off a retired, 1968 Pirsch 1,250-gpm pumper formerly from the Rochester (MN) Fire Department. The rig would be sold to the highest bidder. The big five-person cab had been recently repowered. Gone were the Waukesha gas engine and the standard transmission. They had been replaced with a Detroit Diesel engine and an automatic transmission. The day of the auction found Chasteen on duty at Bloomington Fire Station #3. While Steve could not get away that day, bids could be submitted via phone. When the bid process was completed, Steve and his partner, Canton (IL) Chief John Stanko, were the proud owners of the Pirsch. All Steve had to do was break the news to his wife and then make arrangements to bring the pumper to Illinois.

Getting the rig to Illinois proved to be no problem. The rig was in good condition and road-worthy. All the new owners needed to do was head for Minnesota and drive the Pirsch some 500 miles home. Chasteen and Stanko took turns behind the wheel during the trip, and it was no problem putting up with the engine noise and some summer heat. Air conditioning is one option the pumper did not have. The trip to a new home went very well. There were plenty of admiring looks and several photo sessions when the rig stopped for fuel.

Chasteen and Stanko decided to leave the pumper in its original condition. They wanted to show off the proud history of their fine machine. For the next several years, the Pirsch was seen at car shows, parades, fire truck musters, proms, weddings, homecoming, trips for ice cream, and also for a few funerals. The rig was seen as far north as Marengo and Galena in northern Illinois and at many other locations in central Illinois. The big Pirsch won several awards and was always in demand for pictures. A ride in the Pirsch was always hot and noisy—not that many 1968 rigs had air conditioning.

Time marched on and by 2006 retirement was on the horizon for Chasteen with winters in Florida. Chasteen and Stanko made the tough call to advertise the rig for sale. It would turn out that when the Pirsch was at an event in Marengo, Illinois, Phil Schooff, a Freeport, Illinois businessman, had seen the tuck and liked what he saw. Several years earlier Schooff had purchased a 700 series American LaFrance pumper that had served Janesville, Wisconsin. Schooff used the pumper to promote a children’s shop in Freeport. As time went on, Schooff donated the pumper to the Stephenson County (IL)Silver Creek Museum in Freeport. While Schooff was out of the vintage fire engine ownership mode, he thought the Pirsch would be just the thing for his son Dave. Soon the deal was made. Steve drove the Pirsch from Bloomington to Freeport where he met Dave and gave him a few tips on the rig. Dave took over and drove the rig to its new home in Mankato, Minnesota. The rig was back home in the state it had served all those years ago.



Dave Schooff had some mechanical improvements made to the rig and used the pumper to some extent to promote a business that he was involved in. A very busy schedule as a commercial developer found him with not enough time to do as much with the pumper as he had hoped. The rig would spend the next few years in storage. Two years ago, Schooff was considering that it might be a time to put the rig up for sale. A friend of his promoted that instead of placing the rig for sale, the two friends and their spouses would be partners in a refurbishment of the Pirsch. The partnership includes Dr. Tom and Hillary Pooley and Dave and Michelle Schooff. They aptly named the partnership “Engine Co. #4.” Restorations or refurbishments come in many styles. Most common is to return a rig back to a like new piece of fire apparatus—just like it rolled off the production floor. Some old tricks are turned into hot rods. Engine Co. #4 had its own idea. The Pooleys and Schooffs wanted to make the Pirsch into a fire engine limousine!

At this point, Dave Schooff turned to Derran Dugger, owner of Rockin Ronny’s Superstore in Mankato. Dugger has been in business for 25 years, starting as a hot rod shop and growing into doing full rebuilds. Dugger had done work on a car for Dave, but doing a fire truck would be a first for Dugger. The project would last for two years. Dugger estimates that most of the work was done from last fall until just recently. During the makeover, Dugger pretty much gutted everything from the cab back. Gone is the water tank, the fire pump, the plumbing, the booster hose reels, the hosebed, and the 20-inch tires. The rig now features 22-inch tires, seating for sixteen in the rear, and seating for six in the cab area. The truck is beautiful in its new black-over-red paint job and graphics. The rig has only been completed a few weeks. Engine Co. #4 has provided its services to a few charitable events in the Mankato area, and looks forward to booking many kinds of special events. You name the event, and the 1968 Pirsch is ready to respond.

Chasteen has seen pictures of the new look rig and wondered if Schooff would let him take the rig out for one more spin, and Schooff very graciously extended that invitation.

RON HEAL compiles the "Apparatus Showcase" and "Recent Orders" departments monthly in Fire Apparatus & Emergency Equipment.