2014 Pierce Velocity Quint

Article and Photos by Lindsay Dye

Truck 751 began service with Fairview (TX) Fire Rescue in September 2015. Prior to Fairview acquiring it, the truck was a stock demo unit. After acquiring the unit, the department specified additional items to meet its.

It is built on a Velocity cab and chassis and features the TAK-4 Independent Front Suspension System and the TAK-4 Independent Rear Steering System with super single rear tires. Seating for six is provided as is an EMS compartment centered on the rear wall of the cab. The cab and body are constructed of aluminum, and AMDOR roll-up compartment doors are part of the body package. It also features the Pierce Command Zone multiplex system.

The truck is powered by a 500-hp Detroit DD13 engine and an Allison EVS 4000 transmission with six speeds and pushbutton shifter. A Harrison 10-kW hydraulic generator is mounted on the left side above the pump panel.

The apparatus has a Waterous CSU single-stage 2,000-gpm pump (midship) and a 500-gallon polypropylene tank. Foam is provided by a Husky 3 System with a 20-gallon foam cell. The rig’s crosslays and front bumper are plumbed for foam. The front bumper tray contains two lays of 1¾-inch hose—one 100-foot lay and one 200-foot lay—with each connected to two-inch discharges. Two 1¾-inch crosslays (200 feet each) and one 2½-inch crosslay (300 feet) are located behind the cab. The hose trough on the right side of the bed carries 650 feet of five-inch LDH.

The aerial is a rear-mount, heavy-duty 105-foot stick constructed of steel, which features a steel waterway, an Elkhart Model 3578 StreamMaster monitor and an Akron Model 5177 electric nozzle. TecNiq LED lighting adorns the aerial for night time operations—red lighting on the fly section, amber on the upper mid section, and green on the lower mid, and base sections. Win MPB Micro LED spot lights are on the ladder tip. A full complement of ground ladders is stored in the torque box, and a Little Giant ladder is stored in a driver’s side compartment.

The warning lights include four Whelen Mini Freedom 24 inch lightbars—two on the cab corners and two on the cab sides slightly behind the front cab doors. Whelen M6 LED lights are located around the rig exterior, and Whelen Model L31HRFN LED beacons are mounted on the upper rear corners of the truck. Scene lighting is provided by Whelen Pioneer Model LED lights—two on the cab brow, two on each side of the cab behind the crew doors, and two mounted on the body above the rear wheels.

Audio warning devices include a flush mount Federal Q2B in the center bumper and a Code 3 Model 3692 electronic siren module. Two Code 3 Model C3100 speakers are recessed through the front bumper.

Dealer: Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, Houston, TX

Representative: Russell Mabra