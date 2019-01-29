Langford (BC) Fire Rescue Goes to Brindlee Mountain for Its Heavy Rescue

By Alan M. Petrillo

Langford (BC) Fire Rescue has been the primary fire and rescue organization since 1947 for the city of Langford, Canada, currently serving a population of 40,000 residents out of three stations with eight paid and 53 volunteer firefighters. Its fire protection district includes a major highway running through the community, an oceanfront area, three lakes, a small marina, and primarily commercial city center surrounded by high hills where recreational climbers and hikers sometimes need rescue or emergency medical services (EMS).

Langford had worked with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus in the past, either purchasing apparatus directly from the group or as brokered rigs. When it came time to replace the department's 2000 American LaFrance rescue truck, chief Bob Beckett knew he would again turn to Brindlee Mountain. "In the past, we've purchased an aerial, engine, and rescue directly from them," says Beckett, "and indirectly through them, a command unit and a heavy rescue. We knew we wanted to work with them again."

Billy Claunch, vice president of sales for Brindlee Mountain, says his company didn't have precisely what Langford Fire Rescue wanted, but he found a rig and then brokered the heavy rescue to Langford, even taking Langford's older American LaFrance rescue back in on trade. "We found them a 2015 Maintainer Custom Bodies/Spartan walk-around heavy rescue," he says, “with seating for six firefighters, roll-up doors, a Cummins 380- hp ISC diesel engine, and an Allison 3000 EVS automatic transmission."

But, Langford wasn't interested in seating for six firefighters in the cab, says Beckett. He and his firefighters wanted an EMS cabinet in the cab behind the driver's and officer's seats in place of two firefighter seats, and that's the way Brindlee Mountain modified the vehicle for them.

"We originally went to our council and asked for a new rescue truck, knowing it would take a year to spec and that we would spend around $550,000 Canadian," Beckett says. "But when we saw the one Brindlee Mountain had for $100,000 less, our administrator supported us in getting the vehicle right away, saving money, and not having to wait a year for the truck."

Beckett notes that Langford is very pleased with the heavy rescue truck "because it was built as a demo by Maintainer Custom Bodies for FDIC International 2015, so it had a lot of bells and whistles on it. But, the configuration, size and, storage areas were what we were looking for, so we purchased it."

The heavy rescue carries a 25-kW SmartPower Liberator series "Rescue Ready" hydraulic PTO (power takeoff) generator, two Hannay electric reels with 200 feet of 10-3 electrical cord and Akron electrical junction boxes, a Will-Burt NightScan 17-foot vertical light tower, Whelen Freedom series LED light bar with integrated Pioneer scene lights, Whelen dual- and single-panel Pioneer surface-mounted scene lights, Whelen TAM 85 Super LED Arrowstik, Whelen 3200 Pioneer MAX LED telescoping tripod scene lights, and Whelen M6V and M9V LED warning lights.

The vehicle also has upper deck coffin compartments, a DuaLock drawer system, an Alco-Lite Sure Step rear body access ladder with Hansen backlit grab handles, and ROM roll-out and tilt-down trays.

Claunch points out that there is always a demand for used fire trucks. "The challenge is matching the appropriate vehicle with the right customer through the metrics on each side," he says. "A lot of our work is figuring out what is the best vehicle for a fire department based on the data we've collected and then trying to match them with a vehicle as quickly as possible."

For vehicles in Brindlee Mountain's facility, Claunch notes, "if it's a pumper, we update the pump flow annual test, do pump and chassis service, provide a DOT inspection, and work with the customer to do a physical inspection for minor modifications before the purchase. We also do full repaints, lettering, engine and pump rebuilds, and tank replacement as a customer directs or if the vehicle demands it."

ALAN M. PETRILLO is a Tucson, Arizona-based journalist, the author of three novels and five nonfiction books, and a member of the Fire Apparatus & Emergency Equipment editorial advisory board. He served 22 years with the Verdoy (NY) Fire Department, including in the position of chief.