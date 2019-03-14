Aerials | Apparatus | Features | Pierce | Pumpers | Seagrave | SOC Specialized

Roslyn (PA) Fire Company and Surrounding Area Fire Apparatus Operate at a Working Fire

01 / 12

Abington (PA) Township Fire Department Air 300, 1994 Saulsbury/Chevrolet

02 / 12

Fort Washington (PA) Fire Company Squad 88-1, 2015 Pierce Arrow XT

03 / 12

Weldon Fire Company, Glenside, PA, Engine 302, 2010 Pierce Quantum

04 / 12

Abington (PA) Fire Company Ladder 100, Pierce Lance 105-Foot Aerial

05 / 12

Roslyn (PA) Fire Company Tower 500, 2001 Pierce Dash

06 / 12

Roslyn (PA) Fire Company Squad 500, 2015 Pierce Enforcer

07 / 12

Abington (PA) Fire Company Squrt 100, 2000 Pierce Dash

08 / 12

Abington (PA) Fire Company Squad 100, 2011 Pierce Arrow XT

09 / 12

Willow Grove (PA) Fire Company Squad 10, 2007 Pierce Dash

10 / 12

McKinley Fire Company, Elkins Park, PA, Ladder 200, 2008 Seagrave Marauder II

11 / 12

Edge Hill Fire Company, North Hills, PA, Engine 400, 2006 Pierce Dash

12 / 12

Glenside (PA) Fire Company Ladder 1, 1994 Seagrave

At approximately 1135 hours on July 18, 2017, Roslyn Fire Company (Station 500), Willow Grove Fire Company (Station 10), Abington Fire Company (Station 100), Weldon Fire Company (Station 300), and Edge Hill Fire Company (Station 400) were dispatched to a reported fire in a commercial structure. All occupants had exited the building. The first unit on scene reported smoke from the structure and went in service with an 1¾ line. The second arriving engine secured a water supply, with the third engine standing by at the hydrant. The hydrant was on an 8-inch main; hydrant pressure was sufficient. Crews were on scene for approximately 1.5 hours. Additional units from Mckinely Fire Company (Staiton 200), Glenside Fire Company (Station 1), and Fort Washington Fire Company (Station 88) responded.

More