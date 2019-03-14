Roslyn (PA) Fire Company and Surrounding Area Fire Apparatus Operate at a Working Fire

At approximately 1135 hours on July 18, 2017, Roslyn Fire Company (Station 500), Willow Grove Fire Company (Station 10), Abington Fire Company (Station 100), Weldon Fire Company (Station 300), and Edge Hill Fire Company (Station 400) were dispatched to a reported fire in a commercial structure. All occupants had exited the building. The first unit on scene reported smoke from the structure and went in service with an 1¾ line. The second arriving engine secured a water supply, with the third engine standing by at the hydrant. The hydrant was on an 8-inch main; hydrant pressure was sufficient. Crews were on scene for approximately 1.5 hours. Additional units from Mckinely Fire Company (Staiton 200), Glenside Fire Company (Station 1), and Fort Washington Fire Company (Station 88) responded.