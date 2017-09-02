New Fire Station Opens in Hixson (TN)

CHATTANOOGA, TN—A new fire station is now open and ready to respond to emergencies in Hixson and elsewhere in Chattanooga when needed. At a grand opening ceremony, Mayor Andy Berke, City Councilman Ken Smith, and Chief Chris Adams officially declared Station 11 to be operational. Berke says one of the things the Chattanooga (TN) Fire Department prides itself on is its responsiveness. "They want to get to the emergency as soon as possible," said Berke,"and this new fire station will enhance their ability to do that here in Hixson and throughout the city."

Adams says 15 firefighters are assigned to Station 11. They will be using a pumper, which has a 1,500-gpm pump and carries 500 gallons of water and 1,500 feet of supply line and many other fire, medical, and rescue tools. This apparatus is also equipped with the new mobile data technology, which is part of the mayor's Safer Streets Initiative. That technology has been installed on all of the fire department's front-line fire apparatus. "This new station allows for a more efficient use of the departments resources," said Chief Adams, "allowing the department to provide enhanced services to the North Hixson area."

Though it is called Station 11, this is actually the 20th fire station to be operated by the Chattanooga Fire Department. When a fire station is closed, the number is left open until a new station is constructed.

Station 11 Facts