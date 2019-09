The Ready Rack Bench provides a stable base to prepare gear and remove gear before and after a call. It measures 48” x 9 ½” x 17” and weighs 37.4 pounds. The freestanding bench will not take up valuable space inside your compartment, and its steel legs feature a heavy-duty black powder coat finish. The seat is constructed of hardwood butcher block with a clear stain to provide wear resistance. It ships knocked down.

For more information, visit www.readyrack.com.

[Native Advertisement]