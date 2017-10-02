Fire Station Outfitters Guardian Recliners

The Guardian line of recliners from Fire Station Outfitters is available in three colors: black, smoke and brown.

The recliners are easy to assemble. They ship in a heavy carton and are packed in two pieces—the back and seat in one box. The back simply slides into the two metal channel pieces on the back of the seat and automatically locks into place. This installation process takes about 5 minutes from unpacking the recliner to sliding the back into place. Since the recliners are big, they are easier to move in two pieces. Once you have them at the desired location, slide the back into the seat channels, stretch the fabric over the Velcro tabs and the installation is complete.

