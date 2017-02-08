USSC Acquires 4ONE Passenger Seating Division of Freedman Seating Company

EXTON, PA—United States Seating Company ("USSC") has completed its first acquisition since partnering with Dubin Clark & Company, Inc. ("Dubin Clark"), acquiring the outstanding ownership of 4ONE LLC ("4ONE"). 4ONE was founded in 2005 to provide safe, secure, and innovative passenger seating solutions for the public transit market. 4ONE experienced significant growth over the last decade and currently supplies more than 50 percent of the public transit passenger seating in North America.

"We are excited to consolidate all of our public transportation seating under one brand to better serve our customers," said Joseph Mirabile, president and CEO of USSC. “USSC is growing at an unprecedented pace across multiple markets. The partnership with Dubin Clark has allowed our company to accelerate our investment in innovative technology and products that continue to improve safety and survivability in the markets we serve."

"Dubin Clark is excited about the 4ONE acquisition by USSC," said Mike Hompesch, partner at Dubin Clark. "The combined business is positioned for significant growth. We look forward to continuing to invest in further expanding the USSC portfolio of products."

USSC (http://www.usscgroup.com/) designs and engineers world-class safety and survivability products for commercial and military transportation markets. As a global leader in the seating industry, USSC continues to develop the most durable and ergonomically designed seats to reduce day-to-day occupant fatigue and stress.

Dubin Clark (http://www.dubinclark.com/) is a private investment firm that has a 33-year history of investing in middle-market buyouts and building businesses in partnership with the managements of their portfolio companies. Dubin Clark has a national reputation for helping successful middle-market companies reach new levels of sales and earnings.