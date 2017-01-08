Second Trio of Oshkosh Striker 6x6 ARFF Vehicles Make Their Homes at High-Altitude Airports in Bolivia

OSHKOSH, WIS. – Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, is delivering three more Oshkosh® Striker® 6 X 6 aircraft rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicles to airports administered and operated by Servicios Aeroportuarios Bolivianos S.A. (SABSA) for the country of Bolivia. The Striker 6 X 6 apparatus will join three others already on duty; one each at the following airports: Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, Jorge Wilstermann International Airport in Cochabamba, and El Alto International Airport in La Paz.

“The three Oshkosh Striker 6 x 6 apparatus in this second round of deliveries, together with the three vehicles placed into service in late 2014, will provide unmatched emergency response capabilities at these prominent international Bolivian airports,” said Jeff Resch, Oshkosh Airport Products vice president and general manager. “The follow-up purchase is a strong vote of confidence in the Striker vehicle and in our ability to service and support airports around the globe, no matter the location.”

The second set of three Striker vehicles are shipped to the Port of Iquique, Chile where they are loaded onto flatbed vehicles for a challenging overland journey to their respective airports. The first delivery, to Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, was completed last month. The second and third deliveries – to Jorge Wilstermann International Airport in Cochabamba and El Alto International near La Paz – will take place later this summer.

[Native Advertisement]

“We appreciate the support provided by the people of SABSA, and their commitment to provide state-of-the-art airport emergency response capabilities at airports throughout Bolivia,” said Marcelo Solis, vice president of Leits Inc., Oshkosh Airport Products dealer for Bolivia. “We are honored that Oshkosh Striker ARFF vehicles will continue to play an important role at these fine airports long into the future.”

The Oshkosh Striker, available in 4 X 4, 6 X 6 and an all-new 8 X 8 configuration, feature advanced safety systems, innovative fire suppression technology, unmatched chassis performance, and unsurpassed reliability and durability. Each of the three Striker 6 X 6 vehicles for Bolivia is outfitted with a roof turret, an Oshkosh low attack bumper turret, and a dry chemical system. The engine power pack components are readily accessed through walk-in doors – on either side of the engine compartment – for easier servicing.

In addition, the Striker serving at El Alto International Airport is equipped with a cold weather/high altitude package that includes piping inside the compartments to protect its firefighting components.

SABSA is a nationalized company dedicated to the administration, modernization and expansion of the major airports in Bolivia. Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz handles large commercial jets and is the hub for Bolivia’s largest airline. Jorge Wilstermann International Airport serves the Cochabamba region, and is situated at an elevation of 8,360 feet. El Alto International Airport is located eight miles southwest of La Paz and, at 4,061 meters (13,325 feet), is the highest elevation international airport in the world.

Oshkosh Dealer, Leits Inc. – Specialty Vehicles Division, of Miami, Florida, provides service and support.

About Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC

Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, is a designer and builder of industry-leading airport firefighting and snow removal vehicles. Its flagship Striker® Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle and Oshkosh® H-Series™ snow removal chassis are known for their durability and superior performance and sold throughout the world. For more information, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation, and can be found in more than 150 countries around the globe. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorporation.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.