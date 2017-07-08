Phenix Technology, Inc. Certifies to New ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard

Phenix Technology, Inc., an industry leader in first responder safety helmets and equipment based in Riverside, California, announced its ISO 9001 standard certification renewal from ISO 9001:2008 to the newly revised standard, ISO 9001:2015. The certification process included a rigorous audit of business processes as well as our quality management environment. Phenix Technology, Inc. is one of a small group of companies worldwide to certify to the new standard and one of the first in the fire safety industry.

“The International Organization for Standards (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organization … that establishes world-class specifications for products, services, and systems, to ensure quality, safety, and efficiency.” – www.iso.org. The standard allows businesses to formally prove they consistently provide products and services that exceed customer and industry requirements. The system is managed through external audits performed by an independent accredited registrar company along with stringent internal audits.

[Native Advertisement]

“Our vision at Phenix is to be the most respected name in our industry. We achieve excellence by providing unparalleled products, world-class customer service, and top-quality solutions that earn admiration and genuine trust. We are committed to continuous improvement and quality at the highest level. ISO is one of the many facets of our quality system,” said Angel Sanchez, Jr., Phenix Technology, Inc.’s Director of Global Operations.

In addition to their ISO certification, Phenix Technology, Inc. is focused on maintaining a Lean Six Sigma culture. They recently announced the official Green Belt certification of their Production Manager, who is the fourth person to receive Six Sigma certification. Six Sigma is a disciplined, data-driven approach and methodology for eliminating defects. Lean Six Sigma utilizes a concerted team effort to improve performance by systematically removing waste and variation.

By achieving the levels of certification in ISO 900:2015 and Six Sigma, the company demonstrates their ability and desire to effectively and efficiently provide a top-quality management system. They are committed to continuous improvement at all levels of the organization.