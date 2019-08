Chicago (IL) and Rosemont (IL) Fire Apparatus Operate at Commercial Building Fire

Steve Redick took these photos of fire apparatus that responded to a recent fire. Rigs from both the Chicago (IL) Fire Department and Rosemont (IL) Fire Department responded to the fire in a commercial structure.

More images from this incident can be found at: https://ksc711.smugmug.com/Chicago-FD-Incidents-and-Rigs/Rosemont-Chicago-9737-Farragut/.