The Bishop (CA) Fire Department placed an order for this American LaFrance 700 Series closed-cab pumper. It has approximately 7,000 original miles, and becuse of the department's meticulous preservation--from its original paint to its polished chrome, many consider it not only a perfect reference vehicle for those wanting to restore 1950s era 700 Series pumpers, but also one of the nicest preserved examples of this type of pumper around.

The video comes courtesy of the Sherbrook Fire Buffs.

