Compartment Corner: North Greece (NY) Fire District Engine 3

By Michael N. Ciampo

Located in scenic Western New York state is The Town of Greece in Monroe County. The area was originally inhabited by the Seneca Indians and then became a cross road for troops during the American Revolution. The area is well known for being a transportation hub because of the Port of Genesee, Genesee River, Lake Ontario, and the Erie Canal. It was also a major supplier of produce until the 20th century when Eastman Kodak became the major industrial employer in the region. Today, it is a residential suburb of Rochester, New York, with modern industry and commercial establishments.

North Greece is a suburban community in Greece and is protected by the North Greece Fire District. The District is a combination fire department in which the career staff works a 24 On, 72 Off schedule and they staff two engine companies and one ladder company. The staffing level is three firefighters on the engines and four firefighters on the ladder. The department operates out of three fire stations covering approximately 21 square miles in the Town of Greece and parts of the Town of Parma. The volunteer staff will respond with the Rescue or another engine apparatus depending on the type of run it is.

Engine Company 3 is a unique 2007 Crimson (now Spartan ER) rescue-engine. It is one of five similar rigs that provide uniformity for the department. It is painted white over red with a wide white reflective stripe with two smaller red ones embedded in it running down the lower portion of the crew cab onto the rescue body and then diagonally upward and across the upper portion of the rescue body. The roll-up doors are not painted, and above the doors on the upper panel in large gold leaf stickers are: North Greece Fire-Rescue-EMS and the department’s patch and the American Flag. The engine has a 625-gallon water tank and a 40-gallon foam tank with a rear pump. The rear step is an unfamiliar design for most engines—this unit has a wedge cut out of it to accept the intake supply line and allow the discharge hoses to be connected and not kink. It also has two smaller compartments on the step; the one on the left side holds a hydrant appliance and tool bag and the one on the right-hand side holds a few folds of hose and the hydrant hook-up device. The rear of the apparatus also has the DOT chevrons reflective striping mounted on it.

Another unique feature of the rear is the mid shelf that holds the nozzles of the hoselines. It has color-coded attack lines and nozzles that match the color-coded discharges off the pump. There are: two 200-foot 1¾inch lines; two 2-inch lines, with one being 200 fet and the other 300feet; a courtyard stretch that is 600 feet of 3-inch supply line with a gated wye on the end; and 1,000 feet of 5-inch supply line. Each of the engines is also equipped with a set of hydraulic extrication cutters and spreaders because of the numerous highways that bisect the town.

The right rear compartment on the engine is a utility compartment of sorts. It carries a variety of equipment because of its large area and space. The rear wall of the compartment above the upper shelf has equipment mounted to it. The following equipment is secured in brackets: a short D-handle sheetrock rake, extension bracket for hanging an exhaust fan or popping a door, spanner wrenches, fog tip, and a sledge hammer. On the top shelf sits a red bag that holds extra ladder belts, a flat head shovel and pointed shovel, an Akron crow bar, a 4-foot breaker bar for leverage, and a TFT Blitzfire monitor nozzle with a straight tip. Sitting below the top shelf on top of the partitioned shelving unit are two chain saws on the left-hand side: one Cutters Edge for roof ventilation and one Stihl for tree down incidents. Some spare cans of ethanol-free fuel mix and bar oil are also stored on this shelf. On the right side of this shelf is a Blow Hard battery-powered exhaust fan. This unit is rechargeable and is connected to a power source via the apparatus shoreline power. Beneath this shelf in the storage rack sits an area for extinguisher storage. There are four extinguishers: a dry chemical, a CO2, a pressurized water extinguisher, and a foam extinguisher. There is also an area for spare O2 cylinder storage in the slots of this rack. On the right side of this rack is an area for salvage tarps, a trash pump for pumping out basements, hose for the pump, and an ash can bucket.

North Greece Fire District has managed to organize its apparatus so that each firefighter can easily identify where equipped is stored—whether career or volunteer. Since this has worked out so well, the department has approved purchasing new rigs and are awaiting their arrival. Our best wishes to them and continued success in providing protection to the communities they serve.

MICHAEL N. CIAMPO is a 31-year veteran of the fire service and a lieutenant in the Fire Department of New York. Previously, he served with the District of Columbia Fire Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. He is the author of “Compartment Corner” on www.fireapparatus.com. He is the lead instructor for the FDIC International Truck Essentials H.O.T. program. He wrote the Ladder chapter and co-authored the Ventilation chapter for Fire Engineering’s Handbook for Firefighter I and II (Fire Engineering, 2009) and is featured in “Training Minutes” truck company videos on www.FireEngineering.com.