This video covers an HME side-mount pumper that is now in service with the Warren (VT) Volunteer Fire Department. The fire apparatus is built on an HME 1871-W cab and chassis with 100-inch-wide cab, Cummins ISL9 450-hp engine, enclosed 47-inch pump panel, a 1,500-gpm HME Hydra Technology™ module and 1,500-gallon water tank.

For more information, visit www.firetrucks.com.

