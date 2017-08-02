F.I.E.R.O. Fire Station Design Symposium Call for Presentations

CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS!

ARE YOU INVOLVED IN FIRE STATION DESIGN?

DO YOU HAVE A MESSAGE YOU WANT TO SHARE?

F.I.E.R.O., host of the premier fire station design conference in the country, is looking for cutting edge presentations for the 2017 symposium. We are looking for presenters and presentations that will help us create a conference that engages, challenges and educates the fire service in all things related to fire station design. We are especially interested in hearing from:

Members of the fire service who have gone through the fire station design process and can discuss the process, challenges and successes they encountered

Experts in architecture and design related to fire station design

Advocates for fire station design-related topics

If you or someone you know of can be a resource in helping your colleagues prepare for the future, submit a proposal via email to info@fieroonline.org by February 24, 2017. In particular, we’re looking to showcase innovative programs with proven, practical, and replicable results that address:

Station design process management

Building materials and station furnishings

Station location and community buy-in

Fire station floor plan considerations

PPE and the fire station

Cancer awareness and cancer prevention as it relates to fire station design

Health and safety issues as they relate to fire station design

Innovations in fire station design

Submissions must be emailed or post-marked by

February 24, 2017 to be considered.

Download Submission Forms at: http://fierofirestation.com/