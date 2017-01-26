Michigan Department Buys Rosenbauer Pumper-Tanker

&nbsp;

The Baroda (MI) was in search of a 3,000-gallon tanker but also wanted to make a pumper out of it. So they went to FDIC International to discuss the department's height and length restrictions with different manufacturers.

The resulting custom pumper-tanker was manufactured by Rosenbauer on a Commander 3000 chassis. The rig features a 450-hp Cummins engine, an Allison 3000 EVS transmission, a Waterous pump, and a 3,000-gallon UPF Poly tank.

For more informationon Rosenbauer products, visit www.rosenbaueramerica.com.

