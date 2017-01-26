Michigan Department Buys Rosenbauer Pumper-Tanker

The Baroda (MI) was in search of a 3,000-gallon tanker but also wanted to make a pumper out of it. So they went to FDIC International to discuss the department's height and length restrictions with different manufacturers.

The resulting custom pumper-tanker was manufactured by Rosenbauer on a Commander 3000 chassis. The rig features a 450-hp Cummins engine, an Allison 3000 EVS transmission, a Waterous pump, and a 3,000-gallon UPF Poly tank.

For more informationon Rosenbauer products, visit www.rosenbaueramerica.com.

Current Issue

08/01/2018
Volume 23, Issue 8
file
View This Issue
Subscribe

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything Fire Apparatus. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX