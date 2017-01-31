Starkville (MS) Fire Department E-ONE Typhoon Pumpers

The Starkville (MS) Fire Department recently took delivery of two E-ONE Typhoon pumpers. In this video, Chief Charles Yarbrough discusses the needs of his department and the purchasing process of the two E-ONE Typhoon pumpers with help from his committee and the dealership, Sunbelt Fire.

Some specs on the rigs include:

  • Typhoon long cabs
  • Cummins ISL 450-hp engines
  • Allison EVS3000 transmissions
  • 1,030-gallon “R” water tanks
  • Hale QFLO single-stage pumps rated at 1,250 gpm

For more information on these pumpers, visit http://www.e-one.com/new_delivery/2-typhoon-rescue-pumpers/.

Current Issue

08/01/2018
Volume 23, Issue 8
file
View This Issue
Subscribe

Subscribe

Stay up to date on everything Fire Apparatus. Click the buttons below to learn more about how to subscribe.

Magazine Subscription Newsletter Subscription
Clarion UX