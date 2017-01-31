Starkville (MS) Fire Department E-ONE Typhoon Pumpers

&nbsp;

The Starkville (MS) Fire Department recently took delivery of two E-ONE Typhoon pumpers. In this video, Chief Charles Yarbrough discusses the needs of his department and the purchasing process of the two E-ONE Typhoon pumpers with help from his committee and the dealership, Sunbelt Fire.

Some specs on the rigs include:

Typhoon long cabs

Cummins ISL 450-hp engines

Allison EVS3000 transmissions

1,030-gallon “R” water tanks

Hale QFLO single-stage pumps rated at 1,250 gpm

For more information on these pumpers, visit http://www.e-one.com/new_delivery/2-typhoon-rescue-pumpers/.

[Native Advertisement]