Pierce Dash CF Rescue for the Cambridge (MA) Fire Department

The Cambridge (MA) Fire Department recently took delivery of a heavy rescue truck built on a Pierce Dash CF cab and chassis. The rig is equipped with the TAK-4® T3 rear suspension. The system combines the TAK-4 independent rear suspension technology with a 100 percent mechanical rear steering system that allows the department to maneuver on many of Massachusetts’s narrow streets and tight corners.

Specifications for the truck include:

  • Dash CF chassis, raised roof
  • GVW Rating: 62,800 lb
  • Frame Rails: 13.38”
  • Front Suspension: TAK-4® Independent Front Suspension
  • Rear Suspension: TAK-4® T3
  • Engine: Detroit DD13, 450 hp, 1550 lb-ft torque
  • Transmission: Allison EVS 4000
  • Wheelbase: 231.50”
  • Overall Height: 10’3”
  • Five-person seating capacity
  • Side Roll and Frontal Impact Protection
  • Bumper: 19” extended
  • 10 AMDOR roll-up, side compartments
  • 25-kW Onan generator

For more information on this truck, visit http://www.piercemfg.com/customers/new-deliveries/cambridge-fire-department-rescue-29084.

