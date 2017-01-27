Pierce Dash CF Rescue for the Cambridge (MA) Fire Department

The Cambridge (MA) Fire Department recently took delivery of a heavy rescue truck built on a Pierce Dash CF cab and chassis. The rig is equipped with the TAK-4® T3 rear suspension. The system combines the TAK-4 independent rear suspension technology with a 100 percent mechanical rear steering system that allows the department to maneuver on many of Massachusetts’s narrow streets and tight corners.
Specifications for the truck include:
- Dash CF chassis, raised roof
- GVW Rating: 62,800 lb
- Frame Rails: 13.38”
- Front Suspension: TAK-4® Independent Front Suspension
- Rear Suspension: TAK-4® T3
- Engine: Detroit DD13, 450 hp, 1550 lb-ft torque
- Transmission: Allison EVS 4000
- Wheelbase: 231.50”
- Overall Height: 10’3”
- Five-person seating capacity
- Side Roll and Frontal Impact Protection
- Bumper: 19” extended
- 10 AMDOR roll-up, side compartments
- 25-kW Onan generator
For more information on this truck, visit http://www.piercemfg.com/customers/new-deliveries/cambridge-fire-department-rescue-29084.