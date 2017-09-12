Scott Safety Honors Fallen Heroes and Focuses on the Future

Monroe, NC—Scott Safety, a global leader in innovative protective equipment and safety devices, continues its commitment to honoring, educating and protecting first responders by donating $50,000 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) for upcoming events and cancer-awareness activities.

The donation adds to Scott Safety’s ongoing support for the cause, including providing more than 100 units of SCBA equipment for memorial stair climbs across the U.S.

“As an industry, it is important we acknowledge and respect those who dedicated their life to service,” said Jeff Emery, director, marketing and product management with Scott Safety. “With deep roots in the rescue industry and products that are made in the USA, we’re committed to supporting philanthropic organizations that share our passion for protecting our country’s firefighters and remembering our fallen heroes.”

Scott Safety’s NFFF support helps pay tribute to firefighters who selflessly gave their lives protecting their community, provides resources for survivors to rebuild their lives and supports industry goals of protecting the firefighter of the future.

Stair climbs across the United States recognize FDNY firefighters, EMS, and police who sacrificed their lives on September 11, 2001. Participants pay individual tribute by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center while wearing Scott Safety SCBA equipment. Scott Safety provides gear to cities across the country, including September 11th events in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee; McAllen, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Charlotte, North Carolina—just minutes from Scott Safety’s headquarters in Charlotte suburb of Monroe.

“The firefighters who sacrifice their lives to save others will never be forgotten, and we’re especially proud to have Scott Safety stand by the first responders in our hometown this month as they recognize the service of firefighters across the country,” Emery said.

Scott Safety also honors and remembers those lost on 9/11 at Flags of Remembrance 2017 in Charlotte’s Romare Bearden Park. Employee volunteers will help arrange 3,030 flags in the shape of the World Trade Center Twin Towers to raise awareness and garner support.

To honor all fallen firefighters from the previous year, Scott Safety joins thousands at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend each October in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The weekend includes special programs for survivors including a candlelight vigil and memorial service. During the service, a bronze plaque with names of those lost in the previous year is added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

In addition to honoring fallen heroes, Scott Safety is passionate about educating and protecting the firefighter of the future. With the number of firefighters affected by occupational cancer growing rapidly, Scott Safety sponsors the Fire Service Occupational Cancer Symposium in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cancer Symposium aims to improve cancer education, including presentations and workshops that focus on research, cancer prevention and available benefits.

“Scott Safety is a strong and valued advocate for our cause,” said Chief Ronald Siarnicki, executive director of the NFFF. “Their financial contribution, volunteer service and equipment donation help make these events possible. But more than that, as a Crystal Supporter of the NFFF, Scott Safety commits to honoring and protecting our community today, tomorrow and every day. We’re proud to be their partner.”

