Waterous Announces New Vice President of Operations

South Saint Paul, MN—Waterous has appointed of Dan Reese to the position of vice president of operations, effective August 21, 2017. This new position was created to oversee the increased demand of manufacturing due to the rise in domestic and international sales. Under this role, Dan will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Waterous manufacturing facility including fire pumps, hydrants, and valves, reporting to CEO Bill Smith.

Previously, Dan was president of a division of Holmatro, Inc. located in Maryland, general manager of Alexis Fire Equipment, and vice president/general manager of Akron Brass and Weldon Technologies.

Bill Smith said, “Dan has a strong background in the fire service and is well-respected member of our industry.”

For more information, visit www.waterousco.com.