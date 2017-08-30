FoxFury’s Nomad® T56 True to Life™ Scene Light Selected as a JEMS Hot Product from EMS Today 2017

Oceanside, CA – FoxFury Lighting Solutions and JEMS (Journal of Emergency Medical Services) are proud to announce the selection of FoxFury Nomad T56 True to Life Scene Light as a Hot Product from the JEMS EMS Today Conference & Exposition, which was held February 23-25 in Salt Lake City.

The FoxFury Nomad® T56 portable treatment light was selected after a team of eight judges consisting of emergency medical services (EMS) product specialists, physicians, educators, managers and paramedics, reviewed a host of product contenders – from vehicles to equipment to mobile apps to training aids – all released within the 12 months immediately preceding the EMS Today Conference & Exposition.

Each judge reviewed products designed to not only improve the ability to deliver optimal emergency medical care to sick and injured patients, but also allow EMS agencies to do it safely, more efficiently and with enhanced comfort for the patient.

Products were rated on a 1-10 scale in four distinct categories:

1) Originality

2) Functionality

3) Ease of use

4) Need in an EMS setting

The FoxFury Nomad® T56 portable treatment light was one of only 30 products selected as Hot Products after the EMS Today Hot Products review team reviewed and rated 58 products submitted by 52 companies.

FoxFury Nomad® T56 True to Life Scene Light is a specialty LED scene light that offers true perspective and colors. Its 8,200 lumens can be used to light up treatment areas – from an MCI area, to starting an IV, to the performance of field surgical procedures. It is cordless, submersible, self-contained, rechargeable and can be deployed (and stowed) in seconds.

“Seconds count when lives are on the line. The FoxFury T56 enables paramedics to quickly and effectively light treatment areas and have free hands to administer care. It’s cordless, all-weather and self-contained design enables it to travel to places that ambulances and other emergency vehicles cannot reach,” said Antonio Cugini, Director of Marketing for FoxFury Lighting Solutions.

JEMS Editor-in-Chief and EMS Today Conference Chairman A.J. Heightman said, “There were an amazing group of Hot Product submissions for our reviewers to review and rate this year. All of the products reviewed were extremely innovative and well designed for the EMS industry, showing that our industry is keeping pace with the current science of emergency medicine and developing or upgrading their products to stay out in front of the science and technology curve.”

The selection of the final 30 Hot Products appears in the June issue of JEMS and can also be viewed at www.jems.com/2017-hot-products.

About FoxFury Lighting Solutions:

FoxFury Lighting Solutions makes innovative, premium, portable, anywhere lighting tools. Known for their cordless Nomad LED scene lights and panoramic headlamps since 2003, FoxFury has produced all-LED lighting solutions for professional markets including fire, police, military, industrial and photo/film. FoxFury Lighting Solutions is located in sunny Oceanside, CA. Visit www.foxfury.com for more information.

ABOUT JEMS

JEMS is the authoritative source of information on prehospital emergency care for EMS providers worldwide. Each month, JEMS presents provocative and challenging articles and columns on clinical breakthroughs, industry news and trends, new products and continuing education. Visit www.JEMS.com for more information.

ABOUT EMS TODAY

The EMS Today Conference and Exposition, now in its 37th year, is a leader in providing quality education for emergency medical services. An estimated 4,500 delegates will meet in Charlotte, NC for the first time. Serving the emergency services community, EMS Today provides professionals with a valuable combination of progressive education and the opportunity to see the latest equipment from leading manufacturers. EMS Today helps develop careers, create networking opportunities and provide an environment where camaraderie, pride of service and dedication to saving lives is celebrated. Visit www.emstoday.com for more information.

ABOUT PENNWELL CORPORATION

Founded in 1910 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, PennWell Corporation is a privately held and highly diversified business-to-business media and marketing services company that provides quality content and integrated marketing solutions for the following industries: Oil & gas, electric power generation and delivery, hydropower, renewable energy, water and wastewater, lasers and optoelectronics, fiber-optics, cabling, broadband, aerospace electronics, LEDs and lighting, fire and emergency services and dental. PennWell publishes over 130 print and online magazines and newsletters, conducts 50 conferences and exhibitions on six continents and has an extensive offering of books, maps, websites, research and database services. In addition to PennWell’s headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Company has major offices in Nashua, New Hampshire; London, England; Houston, Texas; San Diego, California; Fairlawn, New Jersey; Moscow, Russia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Hong Kong, China. For additional information about PennWell, visit www.pennwell.com