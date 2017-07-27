Scott Safety Selected as CAL FIRE Breathing Apparatus Provider

Monroe, N.C. – Scott Safety, a global leader in innovative protective equipment and safety devices, has been selected by the State of California to provide industry-leading technology and equipment to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to help keep a team of 5,600 firefighters safe in the harshest environments.

“The Department of General Services has awarded the new statewide contract for self-contained breathing apparatus to Scott Safety,” said Curtis Brown, CAL FIRE’s safety chief. “We can now begin to upgrade our breathing apparatus.”

ALLSTAR Fire Equipment, headquartered in Arcadia, California, Scott Safety’s distribution partner, helped initiate the new contract and will service CAL FIRE throughout California.

For CAL FIRE, the new equipment meets the agency’s need for durable, reliable, cutting-edge protection. The state awarded the contract after a lengthy field trial and evaluation. Scott Safety, which provides safety equipment to 20 of the country’s 25 largest firefighter agencies, is recognized industry wide for its technologically advanced equipment that allows firefighters more time to make the rescue while keeping them safe. CAL FIRE’s new Scott Safety equipment will include 2,400 SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus), which exceed the industry’s current heat protection requirements and include features such as variable cylinder pressures, dual-redundant pressure reducers, smart backframe contour design and the Made in the U.S.A. promise.

“We’re committed to providing firefighters with exceptional equipment that keeps them safe while allowing them to do their jobs more effectively and efficiently,” said Mike Ryan, president, Scott Safety. “We’re proud to help protect CAL FIRE’s rescue teams throughout California and we are appreciative of this partnership.”

CAL FIRE responds to emergencies of all types, protecting lives, property and natural resources from fire. In addition to protecting over 31 million acres of California’s privately owned wildlands, CAL FIRE also responds to structure fires, automobile accidents, medical aids, hazardous spills and natural disasters through cooperative agreements.

As part of its partnership, Scott Safety will ensure the agency is properly educated and trained on equipment best practices.

“We are proud to have the members of CAL FIRE as now part of the Scott family,” said Trent Smith, global director of sales, Scott Safety. “The trusted performance and reliability of the Scott X3 SCBA are a reflection of our people and their commitment to protecting first responders everywhere. CAL FIRE represents a rich history of firefighting and we are looking forward to the future in supporting their mission to protect the people and natural resources of California.”

About Scott Safety

Scott Safety is a premier manufacturer of innovative respiratory and personal protective equipment and safety devices for emergency services and first-responders including firefighters, industrial workers, law enforcement, military, civil defense, national security and rescue teams around the world. With five global manufacturing locations, Scott products protect thousands of individuals each day from environmental hazards that are inherent in the industries which they serve. The Scott product line includes self-contained breathing apparatus, supplied air and air-purifying respirators, gas detection instruments, thermal imaging cameras, and firefighter locators. For information on Scott Safety’s latest innovations, please visit www.scottsafety.com