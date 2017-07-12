National Council on Public Safety UAS is Organized

The National Council on Public Safety UAS was organized to advance public safety use of UAS through awareness, education, training, collaboration, best practices, FAA Rule-making, defining public safety requirements and general engagement. Separately, and equally as important, is to stay abreast of threats from nefarious uses of UAS and help facilitate the information and implementation of effective counter measures.

The National Council on Public Safety UAS is made up of 29 national organizations which are inclusive of all public safety disciplines, tribal, local, state and academia. The National Council also includes Federal agency liaisons and invites all to become involved.

To learn more about public safety unmanned aircraft systems, policies, procedures, best practices from local, state and federal sources, visit the Web site: http://publicsafetyUAS.org

If you have additional public safety UAS Resources to be added or you wish to participate, please email to [email protected]

RELATED

Wildfire Officials Warn Against Using Drones Near Wildfires (Again)

Authoring Your Drone Program: Choose Wisely

Up in the Air

Building a Fire Department UAV Program

Drones and the Fire Service