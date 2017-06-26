Elbeco’s BodyShield Vest Carrier Now Offers Protection for Fire-EMS Personnel

The BodyShield External Vest Carrier by Elbeco Inc. is the “World’s First Smart Uniform” and now provides ballistic protection while securely housing communications and equipment storage for easy access. Fire and EMS professionals can enhance their BodyShield with color-coordinated pouches, molle straps, and welt pockets to increase efficiency in the field.

The BodyShield is an external vest carrier, specifically designed for a wide variety of ballistic panels to provide ballistic protection. The loose pouches and molle straps will be available in all BodyShield fabric colors, constructed with the same 600 Denier Syntex Polyester fabric with stain and liquid repellency as the BodyShield itself. Currently there are nine pouch designs that will be sold separately at participating dealer locations beginning in August 2017.

The molle straps will accommodate all brands and types of pouches, which can be positioned at a multitude of locations on the vest carrier.

For more information or to find an authorized dealer, visit www.elbeco.com/find-a-dealer or call the Elbeco Customer Service Department at 1-800-468-4654.