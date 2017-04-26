New NFPA® Firefighter Training Courses to Be on Display at FDIC International 2017

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2017 – TargetSolutions, the leading provider of computer-based training management applications for public safety agencies, will be shining the spotlight on two new series of NFPA® training during FDIC International 2017 at Booth #13018.

Stop by booth No. 13018 during exhibit hall hours to receive an up-close look at 14 new video-based courses written to the NFPA® 1410 standard and three new NFPA® 1041 courses for instructors. These dynamic training lessons, written to NFPA standards, give TargetSolutions’ online course catalog 80 hours of NFPA® training and more than 700 hours of training for fire departments.

The NFPA® 1410 series delivers step-by-step, high-definition video demonstrations of each evolution. TargetSolutions representatives will be at FDIC to provide attendees with an overview of the series, which released to customers in March.

The courses were written and directed by Paul Costello, a training officer at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue in Florida, and produced in conjunction with the St. Charles Fire Department in St. Charles, Mo. and Pasco County Fire Rescue in Land O’ Lakes, Fla.

“The 1410 evolutions are basic single and multi-company evolutions that have been created as a standard for the NFPA,” said Costello. “They are representative of some of the most important basic skill sets that fire companies should practice on and master because these are the bread and butter of what we do on a fireground.”

TargetSolutions will also be providing live demonstrations of its new NFPA® 1041 training bundle during FDIC’s exhibit hall hours. These courses, scheduled for release in early April, focus on a fire instructor’s functioning skills and knowledge.

The three lessons provide a natural progression for an individual to develop from entry-level instructor to chief of training. Topics explored in this series include preparing and presenting a topic, instructor credibility, curriculum development, instructor selection, and more.

“NFPA 1041 switches things up and approaches the subject matter from the instructor’s perspective,” said TargetSolutions’ Content Manager Bryan Fitzgerald. “These courses give instructors the tools needed to develop and manage a successful training program.”

Also, TargetSolutions is sponsoring a special classroom session, “NFPA 1403: The Fire Instructor’s Risk Management Tool.” Walter Morris, a training program manager with the Maine Fire Service Institute, will be presenting on the topic. The session will be held Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Room 132-133.

TargetSolutions will be exhibiting its new NFPA® training content, as well as the previously released NFPA® 1403 Live Fire Training Evolutions course, at Booth No. 13018 during FDIC International 2017. If you have any questions, please contact us today at (800) 840-8046.

