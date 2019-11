We’re broadcasting the Fire Engineering Radio Show LIVE every day from the Indiana Convention Center during the week of FDIC International 2017.

Today’s hangout features the following groups:

1:00 – 2:00pm EDT – Fire Service Court

2:10 – 2:45pm EDT – Fireground Strategy & Other Stuff from the Street

2:45 – 3:20pm EDT – Richard Gasaway Radio

3:20 – 4:00pm EDT – FOOLS International