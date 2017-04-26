FAAC Brings Its Next-Gen Pump Operation Trainer to FDIC International 2017

A Virtual Training Platform for Real Emergencies



The FAAC Pump Operations Simulator is a full-size replica of a Fire Engine Pump Panel at FDIC International Booth #13077. Its realistic components and functionality provide safe, economical and highly realistic training on pump panel operation in a controlled and repeatable environment.

The simulator is intended to supplement pump training on a real fire apparatus and performs many of the same functions. It allows reinforcement of hands-on pump operations training for new and existing pump operators in a controlled, cost efficient and fail-safe manner. Unlike traditional pump units that require the use of thousands of gallons of water, FAAC’s pump panel simulator does not require water, reducing the environmental impact and allowing you to conduct training even when water usage restrictions and bans are enforced.

Features:

• Realistic pump panel hardware

• Realistic hydraulics simulation models

• Simulates a variety of hand line nozzles, master stream nozzles and hoses

• Can be integrated with FAAC driving simulators or operate stand-alone

• Learn new skills in a safe environment

• Specialised training courses offered in cooperation with partners

• Realistic 3D training environments, company specific or generic

• Complete control and flexibility for the instructor before & during scenarios

• Logging of all actions and decisions for debriefing

• Touch-Screen instructor interface

• Water sources depicted by virtual computer generated imagery (dump tanks/hydrants)

• Sound system provides realistic engine, pump, primer and cavitation sounds

• Headset communication system provides for instruction and pre-recorded messages

• Evolutions based on IFSTA Pumping Apparatus Driver/Operator Skill Sheets

• Operates in a classroom environment. Fits though standard doors

• Allows fire-fighting assets to remain in service and not used for training purposes

• Modular unit built into a free-standing cabinet

• Mixture of authentic components and LCD displays

• Multiple pump, nozzle, hose configurations

• The “inner” workings of the panel are simulated through software

• Active student assessment forms

• Standard 1 15V/15Amp power

To discuss any of FAAC’s simulation products please contact Public Safety Manager Bill Martin at 734-761-5836 or visit us at booth #13077