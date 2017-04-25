Excellance to Display New Ambulance for Frankfort Fire & EMS at FDIC International 2017

Excellance, manufacturer of high quality custom ambulances and emergency vehicles, today announced its presence at FDIC International 2017 in Indianapolis, IN. Excellance, Inc. will be at booth #5049 showing the custom-built ambulance for Frankfort Fire & EMS located in Frankfort, KY.

No matter where you are, when your patient needs medical care, quality support you can count on becomes as critical as the life involved. You expect excellence of your emergency support personnel, and you expect it of your emergency vehicles. At Excellance, we build excellence from the ground up.

“We always have a strong presence at trade shows, and this year is going to be no exception. We’re showing some of the most powerful, technologically advanced innovations in the industry at great prices,” states Head of Marketing, PR and Digital Communications for Excellance, Amanda Dyar.

For more information about Excellance’s presence at FDIC, contact Amanda Dyar at (800) 882-9799, or visit the official website at www.excellance.com