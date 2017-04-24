VIDEO: Paul Jockimo on Line-of-Duty Death: Commanding the Unthinkable

By Derek Rosenfeld
As thousands of firefighters from around the country (and some from around the world) packed buses outside the Indianapolis Convention Center to head to Hands-On-Training sites, FDIC International 2017 opened its preconference workshop doors at 8 a.m. to inquisitive fire students and an equally eager, highly knowledgeable cadre of instructors.
Among these instructors was first-time presenter and 33-year fire service veteran Paul Jockimo, assistant chief of the Somers (NY) Fire District as well as a critical stress incident management/peer support provider, coordinator, and instructor. Jockimo presented “Line-of-Duty Death: Commanding the Unthinkable” in room 123-4.
“On June 22nd, 1997, I survived a fire that killed my lieutenant. Aside from the operations at the fire that morning, I was at the center of the planning and preparation for all that followed,” Jockimo said.
“While cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago may go through this often, most agencies do not. Immediately, I began studying line-of-duty deaths [LODDs] and the aftermath that the organizations and families have to endure. I began writing short lessons on the subject that would evolve soon, into one- and two-day classes.”
Here, Jockimo discusses the differences between firefighter suicide and line-of-duty deaths:
Jockimo continued, “For the past 20 years, LODDs have been my ‘specialty.’ I’ve worked with dozens of agencies across the country during and following these events as well as having taught countless others in preparation as well.
—
“Yes, I was involved in the Worcester [MA] Fire in ’99, the World Trade Center, and Newtown. But so what? Many were.”
—
Next, Jockimo discusses the importance of developing a fire department policy for registering an LODD:
“Every high-impact event—be it an LODD, a suicide, or an off-duty death—leaves a mark. While everyone rushes to help during that first week, I often work with them for months or even years after. Is it tough? Yes, at times. But this is my way of giving back, part of that which has been given to me.”
Here, Jockimo discusses the varying dynamics of dealing with a line-of-duty death in your department and at home with your family:
He concluded, “This is my first FDIC. It is an honor, beyond description, to be able to teach, walk and talk among the legends of the fire service, who are in the purest sense….family.
“In October, I will be one of 50 firefighters (out of the 1.4 million in the United States) that will be profiled in the book American Firefighter, being put out by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. While it is an amazing honor, my hope for it, is that it may serve as but another platform with which to help others. In the big picture, that is what I hope everyone at FDIC takes away…..a greater drive to help others.”
Paul can be followed on Twitter @pauljockimo or visit Peer Support Networks, Inc. at www.CISMConsulting.com.