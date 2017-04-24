Cummins Next-Generation X12 Sets New Standards in Performance and Weight Savings for Fire Service

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) next-generation X12 engine will set new industry standards for performance in fire and emergency apparatus. To be revealed this week at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International, Booth 5429, the X12 has the highest power-to-weight ratio of any engine in the 10-to-16-liter class. Rated at up to 500 hp, it weighs 400 lb to 600 lb less than other medium-bore engines. This means less weight on the front axle, which, combined with its compact configuration, enables greater flexibility in cab design.

The innovative architecture of the X12 results in a remarkably low engine weight, at only 2,050 lb. A sculptured block design allows unnecessary mass to be removed while retaining high rigidity. Substantial weight savings are also achieved by the use of high-strength composite materials for the oil pan and valve cover.

“During the design process for the X12, we evaluated every opportunity to reduce size and lower weight, achieving this with no compromise to structural strength so that this next-generation 12-liter comes with all the durability associated with a Cummins Heavy-Duty engine,” said Jim Fier, Cummins Vice President – Engineering. “We are really excited about how the X12 provides OEM partners with a lighter weight, rugged and powerful engine that not only provides great performance, it allows for more critical equipment to be transported to the scene.”

Additional integration and weight savings were realized with the new Single Module(TM) aftertreatment, designed by Cummins Emission Solutions to be up to 40 percent lighter and up to 60 percent smaller than current aftertreatment designs. The compact design is easier to install and service, and the exceptional thermal efficiency of the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) requires fewer regenerations. Integral to the system are the latest Cummins Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) doser and a new compact mixer design, resulting in a more precise spray pattern, to enhance X12 reliability while minimizing DEF consumption.

The next-generation X12 is available with ratings that range from 455 hp to 500 hp, and was designed to meet the maximum performance needs of fire and emergency apparatus. With 1695 lb-ft maximum torque maintained from 1000 to 1300 rpm, the X12 provides great launching ability and highly responsive overall vehicle performance. As on all Cummins-powered emergency vehicle engines, calibrations maintain maximum performance even if an emissions-related fault occurs or during aftertreatment system regeneration. Also, when the X12 is specified with an Onan(R) generator, the Cummins service network is the single source for maintenance, parts and service for both the engine and generator.

Customer-focused innovations on the X12 include a Single-Cam In-Head (SCIH) design with a roller valve train and high-efficiency intake ports, to minimize frictional losses and improve fuel economy. The cylinder architecture minimizes oil consumption, and fully integrated return paths send oil flowing back through the filter, reducing degradation. With over 3 million Cummins VGT(R) Turbochargers in service today, the Cummins VGT Turbocharger sets the industry standard for reliability and durability. Enhancements to this proven design boost transient response and, in combination with an integrated low-weight engine brake, provide strong engine braking at lower rpm. The XPI fuel system, derived from the X15 engine, is scaled in size to match the 12-liter platform while retaining all the same robust characteristics. Additionally, the X12 shares common components with the Cummins X15, including the Single Module aftertreatment system, oil filters and fuel filters, and the compact design leads to easier access for servicing events.

The next-generation X12 will be built at the Cummins Jamestown (N.Y.) Engine Plant alongside the latest X15 Performance Series, as part of an expanded X family occupying a 350 hp-to-605 hp rating range – the widest heavy-duty choice in the transportation industry. The X12 is based on a global platform with over 100,000 engines in service and over 1 billion miles of real-world experience in some of the most grueling applications around the world.

In addition to the traditional service network, Cummins provides fire departments with a number of ways to stay directly connected to their engines. Cummins Guidanz(TM) app with a Bluetooth(R)-enabled INLINE(TM) mini datalink adapter is a simple way for anyone to view critical engine information, including prioritized engine faults, and quickly share it with their operations manager or service provider for informed decision making. Cummins Connected Diagnostics(TM) allows telematics-equipped vehicles to monitor engine fault codes with instant diagnosis and clear recommendations regarding continued vehicle operation or the need for immediate service, sent directly to the vehicle operator, home base or both.

QuickServe(R) Mobile is just one more way to stay connected on tablets and smartphones. Available for Android(R) and iOS(R) systems, this free app provides instant access to parts and service information, including engine build information, a parts catalog, a fault code analyzer and troubleshooting information. All Cummins engines are backed by the largest and most capable service and support network in North America, with over 3,500 authorized repair locations. Cummins Care, at 1-800-CUMMINS(TM) (1-800-286-6467) is available 24/7/365 for service assistance and help in locating the nearest available and authorized facility.

The X12 comes with a standard 5-year/100,000-mile full engine warranty, which includes fuel injectors. Optional extended coverage plans are available for up to eight years. Full production of the OBD/GHG-compliant X12 is anticipated to begin in 2018.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (USA), Cummins currently employs approximately 55,400 people worldwide and serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,400 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1.39 billion on sales of $17.5 billion in 2016. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com or cumminsengines.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at twittter.com/cumminsengines and on YouTube at youtube.com/cumminsengines.