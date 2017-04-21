FDIC, News, Video

The Battalion TV: The FDIC Experience

The Battlion TV: The FDIC Experience

In a new episode of “The Battalion TV,” members of the Snyder (NY) Fire Department gear up for their trip to FDIC International 2017 in Indianapolis.

SEE STILLS FROM THE VIDEO HERE >>

Watch in the player below.

More episodes at www.thebattalion.tv

The Battalion TV: Fresno (CA) Fire

The Battalion TV: Fire Training with CSFA

The Battalion TV: Prince George’s County (MD) Fire/EMS Department

More