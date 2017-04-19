Bryan (TX) Startup to Unveil New Firefighter Accountability Technology

ResponderX, a Bryan (TX) based startup, will unveil its TaskForce Tracker system at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 27-29.

Developed by local firefighter Andrew Jarrett after a fire that took two firefighters lives and seriously injured two others, TaskForce Tracker will bring new technology to the fireground to improve firefighter safety.

Utilizing the latest technology available, TaskForce Tracker, will provide incident commanders and safety officers with the ability to account for and track firefighters while operating on emergency scenes. Designed to withstand the rigors of the hostile environments encountered on the fireground, TaskForce Tracker is an easy to deploy mesh network based system. This system will also collect valuable data on fire conditions and relay that data to incident commanders, essentially serving as an electronic set of eyes and ears for fire officers.

FDIC is the largest gathering in the United States of fire service professionals and vendors, attended by over 20,000 fire service professionals. Traditionally, fire service vendors will introduce new products and equipment at this event.

Led by founder and CEO Andrew Jarrett, the ResponderX team will provide product demonstrations and will be looking for departments interested in piloting and/or purchasing this system. Interested attendees and media are urged to contact Director of Client Relations Christian Kehl to schedule interviews or individual meetings with Mr. Jarrett during the conference.

Please visit www.responderx.com for more information.