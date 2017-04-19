Hannay Reels Displays Diverse Array of Firefighting and Rescue Reels at FDIC International 2017

Hannay Reels, the world leader in dependable, high quality hose and cable reels for OEM and aftermarket applications, will showcase hose and cable reels designed specifically for firefighting and rescue applications at the 2017 Fire Department Instructors Conference, April 27-29, 2017, at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Visit booth #3536 for a chance to win a Hannay Reels C16-10-11-DE compact portable cable reel. Equipped with a storage drum extension, this lightweight and durable reel easily manages long lengths of cable. It also features an adjustable cam-lock drag device to brake the reel, as well as a crank handle permanently attached to the disc.

Also on display at the Hannay Reels booth will be various reels for firefighting and rescue applications designed to maximize vehicle space limitations and provide quick deployment, including the following:

· New! Portable Reels for 1” Forestry and Standard lay Flat Hose: Two lightweight and portable hose storage reels – ideal for forestry lay flat and standard lay flat hose – when extra lengths are needed in an emergency.

· ELFCR Series Power Rewind Cord Reels: Designed with low height for tight area installations; handles live electric cable, features chain and sprocket drive powered by an electric gear motor

· TEF Series Twin Dual Hydraulic Rescue Reel: A pair of independently operated dual hydraulic rescue tool reels housed in a shared space-saving frame

· Booster Hose Reel: Dependable, rugged reel; available in stainless steel or lighter-weight “Super Booster” (aluminum) construction

· Power Rescue Hose Reel: Compact design featuring chain and sprocket drive powered by an electric gear motor, threads determined based on rescue tool manufacturer.

“Firefighters and rescue squads demand equipment that can deliver top performance under extreme conditions day after day,” said Ken Fritz, Manager of Engineering and Quality Assurance at Hannay Reels. “Our reels help cut attack time and increase safety, which makes a big difference in an industry where the lives of your crew – and community – are on the line.”

Hannay Reels is the leading manufacturer of durable hose and cable reels for both OEM and aftermarket applications, offering thousands of standard models along with a wide range of custom design capabilities. Hannay’s superior manufacturing techniques, consistent quality, outstanding service and unmatched value result in the most dependable, best-engineered reels in the business. This formula has solidified Hannay’s reputation for helping companies around the world improve the productivity, efficiency and safety of their operations since 1933. Hannay’s industry-specific expertise comes from decades of experience with a variety of markets, including audio/visual, aviation, firefighting, industrial, processing, and transportation. For additional information, visit us at www.hannay.com or email [email protected].