W.S. Darley & Company Adds Jim Weigle to the International Sales Team

Jim Weigle joined the W.S. Darley & Co. team on April 4, 2017 to assist in the growth of the company‘s industrial and special hazards business. Jim has 50 years of diversified fire industry experience, including Vice President of International Sales & Marketing for E-One, Vice President of Marketing for Classic Fire and adviser-instructor for the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior.

He holds an AD in Fire Protection Technology and BS in Education from Oklahoma State University, BS in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the University of Florida. Jim served in the Elmira Heights (NY) Fire Department as firefighter, lieutenant, and 2nd assistant fire chief.

He will be working closely with distributors, OEMs, and their dealer networks as well as end-users to offer innovative and integrated solutions for industrial and special hazard fire problems.

He can be contacted at [email protected]

