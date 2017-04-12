Whelen Engineering’s Firehouse Siren Series Awarded UL Listing

Whelen Engineering announced that its Firehouse Siren Series is Listed to applicable Underwriters Laboratory (UL) standards and requirements by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). UL’s standards are recognized globally as crucial indicators of product reliability and safety.

The UL Listing allows the Firehouse Series to meet stringent city and town enforcement codes for the installation of any electronics assembly cabinet inside of a building. While some local authorities only require a UL Listing for components, others require a UL Listing for the entire operating system.

The battery operated Firehouse Siren Series system consists of a speaker assembly and electronics cabinet. It provides an economical alternative for powerful omnidirectional tone warning without compromising quality.

Available with one to four speaker cells, all models include a speaker array, electronics cabinet, pole top bracket, and 50′ cabling, all assembled and tested before shipping.

Firehouse Siren Series systems feature field-serviceable 400-watt EZ-PULL™ speaker drivers and local control push-buttons. Models have six standard public warning tones – Wail, Whoop, Attack, Hi-Lo, Alert, Airhorn.

For more information on the Firehouse Siren Series, visit www.whelen.com/firehousesirens.