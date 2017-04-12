Pierce to Display New Ascendant Aerial Offerings At FDIC International

Pierce Manufacturing will display a greatly expanded portfolio of its Pierce® Ascendant® aerial apparatus – including several never-before-seen configurations – at FDIC International.

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, will display a greatly expanded portfolio of Pierce® Ascendant® 107-foot aerial apparatus—including several never-before-seen configurations—at Lucas Oil Stadium (LOS) on April 27-29, 2017, during FDIC International 2017. In addition, the Oshkosh® Striker® 8×8 aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle and the Oshkosh Defense joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) will be on display.

Pierce maintains its central core location at the entrance of LOS (booth #8807) where it will hold a presentation on Thursday, April 27 at 12:00 pm (EDT) to introduce the vehicles and technologies on display. Then, on Friday, April 28th at 1:00 pm (EDT), the Pierce booth will host an introductory event for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that will begin at 1:30 pm.

“The Pierce Ascendant 107-foot device is the most popular new aerial in our company’s history, and we’re excited to add its versatility to an entire class of aerials,” said Matt McLeish, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Pierce Manufacturing. “Moreover, with Oshkosh Corporation celebrating its 100th Anniversary, we feel it’s only fitting to include two stellar vehicles that personify why Oshkosh products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation.”

The much-anticipated Oshkosh Striker 8×8 aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle is making its world debut at FDIC. Powered by a pair of rear-mounted engines generating a massive 1,540 hp, the Oshkosh Striker 8×8 is the most powerful and capable ARFF vehicle in the company’s history. Alongside the Striker will be the Oshkosh Defense JLTV, the next-generation in light tactical wheeled vehicles. The JLTV offers an unprecedented combination of protection, mobility and transportability. The JLTV contract was awarded to Oshkosh in August 2015 and will replace a large portion of the U.S. military’s aging uparmored HMMWV fleet.

Friday’s NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb introductory event will include a major donation by Pierce’s Jeff Trelka, who was the first place winner at Oshkosh Corporation’s “Oshkosh Excellence Awards,” an employee program that encourages continuous improvement activities to benefit Oshkosh team members, customers and the environment. Winning teams of this program are awarded money that is then given to the charity of the team’s choice.

“Last year’s crowd for the NFFF 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was passionate,” McLeish recalled, “and the entire ceremony and climb was inspiring. We encourage everyone to be on hand to show their support.”

A second Pierce booth, showcasing four commercial chassis-based apparatus, will be located at booth #5647 in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Additional apparatus will be on display outdoors between the convention center and stadium.

For more information, visit www.piercemfg.com.