FoxFury Announces Rugged, Go-Anywhere Light for Versatile Use

FoxFury® Lighting Solutions, LLC, a leader of innovative, portable lighting tools, introduces the Rugo™, a rugged go-anywhere light for photo and video use. This powerful, compact LED light is powered by a rechargeable Quick Swap™ Power Pack and can mount to action cams, DSLRs, drones, tripods and other devices. Its Tri-Lens™ allows the user to adjust the light beam, which dramatically improves image quality in low and no light conditions.



The Rugo™ was carefully crafted to be a rugged go anywhere light and opens up new photo and video opportunities. Its user-friendly design features a Rechargeable Quick Swap™ Power Pack to be implemented to extend shoot times and capabilities.



“The Rugo™ goes anywhere your camera can go and opens up new possibilities. Its versatility and power enable it to help get shots previously thought impossible with a compact light source,” said Antonio Cugini, Director of Marketing for FoxFury Lighting Solutions.