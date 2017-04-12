Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Donates $177K to Louisiana First Responders

In response to the devastating floods that areas of Louisiana in 2016, the board of directors of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation approved lifesaving equipment grant awards to Louisiana public safety departments.



To celebrate these donations, which are valued at more than $177,000, and to honor the community’s first responders, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation hosted an equipment dedication event at Ferrara Fire Apparatus on Wednesday, April 12.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was established in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. With the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations, our Foundation has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $377,000 in Louisiana.

Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Sub’s Co-Founder and Board President, presented at the awards. A guest speaker was be Butch Browning, Louisiana State Fire Marshal. In addition, local Mayor’s, Parish President’s and Sheriff’s were in attendance. Ferrara is pleased to be a part of this noble event recognizing our local first responders.

More info: www.ferrarafire.com