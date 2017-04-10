Nest, Leary Firefighters Foundation Offer $25K Grants for New Technology, Equipment for Fire Departments

Firefighters put themselves on the front lines everyday protecting our communities and acting as first responders in emergencies. To support these heroes, Nest, maker of the Nest Protect Smoke and CO Alarm, and the Leary Firefighters Foundation have teamed up for the second time to award two $25,000 grants for new technology and equipment to fire departments in need.

To qualify for the grant, departments will need to be nominated by members of their community. Every vote counts. The five departments with the most nominations will become grant finalists and the Leary Firefighter Foundation will award two grants through its formal grant application process. Nominations are accepted on Nest.com from April 6 until midnight PT on May 12.

