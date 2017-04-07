Plymovent to Debut Virtual Reality and Much More at FDIC International 2017

Cranbury, NJ—Plymovent is extremely excited to be debuting a new way to experience our exhaust removal systems by using virtual reality technology at FDIC booth 5443. Visitors to our booth will be able to submerse themselves and feel as though they are in the apparatus bay of a fire station as they watch the ease of use and importance of having a station equipped with a Plymovent exhaust removal system.

Additionally, in the Plymovent booth 5443, visitors can learn how to safely remove debris, fumes and dust in the station with the DraftRescue. A combination of a workbench and an extraction system, the DraftRescue can be placed almost anywhere in a fire or EMS station, including laundry rooms. It’s suited for many applications such as precleaning PPE (debris, off-gassing of turnout gear), working with gas-powered tools (fumes), and refilling dry chemical extinguishers (dust). The extraction system removes contaminants, fumes and dry chemicals directly from the breathing zone of the user.

Plymovent will also be showcasing the latest innovation made to the award-winning Magnetic Grabber®—the BlackArmour. Visit Plymovent booth 5443 at FDIC International 2017 (April 27-29) to learn more.

For more information, visit http://www.plymovent.com/us.