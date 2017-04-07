Press Release, The Fire Station, The Station Press Release

Large Diameter Hose Winder

Ready Rack, by Groves, offers this large-diameter hose (LDH) hose winder for fire stations.

PRODUCT NUMBER(S) / COLORS:

LDHW: Red 

SIZE: 48” x 36” x 49”

WEIGHT: 105 lbs.

LOGOS: Made in the USA

DESCRIPTION: Wind 100-foot sections of large diameter hose up to 6″ wide in seconds!

PRODUCT INFO:

  • Steer the winder while rolling the hose turns winding into a one-man operation
  • With no need to recharge batteries, downtime is drastically reduced
  • Drains the hose as you wind it, prolonging hose life
  • Reduces the risk of back injuries by limiting firefighter fatigue
  • Pair with our LDHW-TM Trailer Hitch Mount to take your winder on the go with you

For more information, visit www.readyrack.com.

 

