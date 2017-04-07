CLICK ABOVE FOR THE LARGE-DIAMETER HOSE WINDER GALLERY >>
Ready Rack, by Groves, offers this large-diameter hose (LDH) hose winder for fire stations.
PRODUCT NUMBER(S) / COLORS:
LDHW: Red
SIZE: 48” x 36” x 49”
WEIGHT: 105 lbs.
LOGOS: Made in the USA
DESCRIPTION: Wind 100-foot sections of large diameter hose up to 6″ wide in seconds!
PRODUCT INFO:
- Steer the winder while rolling the hose turns winding into a one-man operation
- With no need to recharge batteries, downtime is drastically reduced
- Drains the hose as you wind it, prolonging hose life
- Reduces the risk of back injuries by limiting firefighter fatigue
- Pair with our LDHW-TM Trailer Hitch Mount to take your winder on the go with you
For more information, visit www.readyrack.com.