Hose Storage Systems

Ready Rack by Groves offers a quality line of USA-made hose racks built to dry and/or store your department hose. Whether they are specially made just for hose storage or if they have other functionality’s, each unit is constructed of heavy-duty steel with a durable red powder-coated finish and comes complete with casters, which allow for ease in mobility.

The items we sell in our line that offer hose storage are:

Hose Drying Rack MHD-42: Holds up to 900′ of 1½” – 1¾” hose.

Mobile Hose Dryer MHD-80: Holds up to 1200′ of 1½” – 1¾” or up to 800′ of 2½” – 3″ hose.

Dry and Store Rack DSHR: Dry up to 900′ of 1½” – 1 ¾” hose or up to 600′ of 2½” – 3″ hose and simultaneously store up to 650′ of 2½” hose.

Mobile Hose Carts HC-64-2T: holds up to 1300′ of 2½” hose – two tier HC-96-2T: holds up to 2000′ of 2½” hose – two tier HC-64-3T: holds up to 2000′ of 2½” hose – three tier HC-96-3T: holds up to 3000′ of 2½” hose – three tier

Multi-Purpose Storage System MPSS-H: holds up to 1,400′ of 2½” hose MPSS-HC & MPSS-HSC: Offers hose storage on top of cylinders and/or SCBA gear



Each unit comes with its own unique size and features to fit the needs of your department.

For more information, visit www.readyrack.com.