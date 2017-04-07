Agility Technologies Corp launches Revolutionary Live Streaming 360° Technical Rescue Search Camera

Richmond, BC, Canada., April 6, 2017 – Agility Technologies Corporation (ATC) proudly announces FirstLook360 (FL360), an industry first live streaming 360° Technical Rescue Search Camera. FL360 captures seamless high definition streaming spherical panorama video with wired and wireless connectivity in a ruggedized IP67 housing that will fit through a standard 2.0” coring hole. FL360 contains no moving parts and the design does away with the rubber bellows that cover a series of joints, motors, gears, pulleys and/or belts used in today’s available rescue cameras. FL360 was engineered to increase battery life, decrease search times, and allow a multipurpose tool that can be used in various technical rescue applications including structural collapse, trench, high-angle, vehicle extrication and on-scene situational awareness.



With FL360’s accompanying Android app, a user can record video, take snapshots, transmit and receive two-way audio via the robust, multi-use camera head. Using the provided tablet, the rescuer is able to view an entire space by using a finger with swipe gestures or with the app’s virtual joystick feature to control the focus area. FirstLook360 will be available as part of the ATC USAR Kit designed to replace aging, expensive, and mechanically weak articulating cameras originally developed for rescue use in the 1990’s.



ATC will be demonstrating FL360 at the Fire Department Instructors conference (FDIC) from April 25th-29th in the Spec Rescue International booth #3403. For more information, or to download a brochure, check out the website at www.firstlook360.com, send an email to [email protected] or call 604-259-1579.



Andy Ibbetson, one of the founders of ATC, commented that “We set out to put Tech back into Technical Rescue. FL360 combines advances in technology, imaging, connectivity, mobile integration, and mechanical design that will provide rescue professionals with a multi-purpose advanced camera that we believe will open the door to new methods to save time and improve outcomes. FL360 is an exciting beginning…check it out!”



About Agility Technologies:

Agility Technologies, located in Richmond, BC, Canada, engineer best-In-class imaging and communications products for emergency, military and industrial professionals working in hazardous environments.



