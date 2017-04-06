Mike Bowman Joins USSC Group Valor Seating

Exton, PA, April 6, 2017 — USSC Group announced today the appointment of Mike Bowman as Sales Manager for the organization.



“We are all very excited to welcome Mike to the USSC Group team. Mike has been a respected leader in the fire industry for 34 years, ” said Joe Mirabile, President and CEO of USSC Group. “As a Fire Chief, Mike understands the unique needs of first responders. His experience in sales, manufacturing and distribution will benefit all of our customers.”



Mike will report to Steve Toren, Vice President of Valor Sales to continue the expansion of the company’s strategic growth plan throughout North America.



“I was very impressed with the quality of the products and the great people at USSC during my interactions with them,” said Bowman. “As a Fire Chief, I have always been a believer in bringing the best possible products to our first responders. I look forward to working with and educating our heroes on the Valor products.”



Bowman has been involved in the first service and fire service industry for over four decades. He has served as a fire chief for 13 years. For the last 15 years, Bowman has served the industry with consistently growing responsibilities and has held active roles in sales, manufacturing, distribution, and customer service. Most recently, he held the position of VP of sales for Smeal Fire Apparatus Companies and Spartan Chassis. He has been active within FDSOA and currently sits on the FAMA Board of Directors.



About USSC Group

USSC Group is a world-class design and engineering company focused on providing safety and survivability solutions to the commerical and military transporation markets. As a leader in the industry, they continue to develop the most durable and ergonomically designed seats to reduce day-to-day driver fatigue and stress. The Group consists of different companies broken into 3 segments – seating, fire suppression, and services. USSC Group is a privately held holding company with manufacturing locations in United States, Sweden, and Poland, headquartered in Exton, PA.

