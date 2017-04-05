Garland (TX) Fire Department 2015 Spartan ER Star Series Pumper

Photos and Description by Lindsay Dye.

Engine 6 began service with the Garland (TX) Fire Department on January 27, 2016. New engines of this model went into service as Engines 1 and 8 at the same time. The pumper is built on a Spartan Metro Star LFD cab and chassis with a 10-inch raised roof and classic front end and grille. The cab has seating for five, and two EMS cabinets with exterior access are mounted on the cab side walls. Cab safety is provided by Spartan’s Advanced Protection System (full side curtain air bags, drive and officer knee air bags, steering wheel air bag, advanced seat belt system, and outboard crash sensors).

The cab and Star Series body are constructed of aluminum with SmartStorage compartments designed by Metro Fire. Metro Fire’s custom mounting package for both body and cab is featured along with a full complement of tools at delivery. The compartments also feature slide out trays, diamond grade reflective striping, and compartment strip lighting provided by OnScene Solutions. Compartments adjacent to the rear wheels hold extra SCBA bottles. Roll-up doors on the body are provided by ROM. Power is provided by a Cummins ISL9 450-hp engine and an Allison Generation IV-E 3000 five-speed transmission with pushbutton controls.

The apparatus features a side-mount pump panel and a Waterous CSUC20 midship 1,500-gpm pump along with a Pro Poly 500-gallon tank. Foam is provided by a FoamPro 2002 System, Spartan’s OneTouch CAFS, and a 30-gallon foam cell. The front jump line and crosslays are plumbed for foam as well. A Task Force Tips Crossfire manual deck gun is mounted on top of the pump panel.

The hosebed for this rig carries 1,000 feet of 5-inch LDH and two preconnects (200 feet of 2½-inch hose on the left and 200 feet of 1¾-inch hose on the right). The bed also carries 300 feet of 3-inch hose. The front bumper tray carries 100 feet of 1¾-inch hose connected to a 1½-inch discharge. Crosslays (one with 150 feet of 1¾-inch hose and one with 200 feet of 2½-inch hose and 2½-inch discharge) are located in a semienclosed compartment behind the cab. Cut-outs on each side of the pump panel hold one section of 5-inch extenders. A Hannay Model EF booster reel with 100 feet of 1- inch hose is located in an enclosed rear compartment. Ladders (24-foot extension, 14-foot roof, and 10-foot attic) and pike poles are stored in a compartment on the upper right rear body. An “A” frame, aluminum hydraulic hosebed cover protects the hose load and features OnScene Solutions lighting that illuminates the hosebed when the cover panels are raised.

Warning lights include a Whelen Freedom LED lightbar and two Freedom mini lightbars above the crew doors (with Garland’s traditional blue and green coloring). Whelen M6 LED lights adorn the body perimeter, and two Whelen L31 LED beacons are mounted on the upper rear corners of the hosebed. Scene lighting is provided by Whelen Pioneer PCP2 LED lights. Audio warning devices include a Federal Q2B siren mounted on the left front bumper and a Whelen electronic siren module connected to two Whelen 100-watt speakers mounted through the front bumper.

The new pumpers are Garland’s first Spartan ER units and are also the first ones with Garland’s new gray-over-red paint scheme.

Dealer: Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists, Houston, TX

Representative: Jonathan Mercer