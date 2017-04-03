OCALA, FL—REV Group, a $2+ billion manufacturer of industry-leading motor vehicle brands announces the delivery of an E-ONE P711 6×6 Titan Force™ aircraft rescue firefighting (ARFF) vehicle to Vinnell Arabia.

E-ONE designed and manufactured the ARFF fire apparatus that includes:

E-ONE all-wheel-drive chassis with pump and roll.

E-ONE extruded aluminum roll cage designed cab.

Cummins QSX 15 engine rated at 665 hp.

Hale Model RME 2,400-gpm water pump.

Williams Fire and Hazard Control 8 port mult-metering 3% foam system.

Akron Model 3353 roof turret rated at 600/1,200 gpm, and Akron Firefox 300-gpm bumper turret.

The ARFF vehicle can carry 3,000 gallons of water, 405 gallons of firefighting foam, and 500 pounds of dry chemical.

Vinnell Arabia was awarded a contract to set up, supply, and maintain the fire service for the newly formed Saudi Ministry of National Guard Aviation Wing, operating rotary wing aircraft. Vinnell Arabia is part of the Northrop Grumman Group with more than 1,250 employees and the leader in U.S. military doctrine-based training, logistics, and support services in Saudi Arabia. Working strictly to current NFPA Standards, Vinnell Arabia selected E-ONE as a first choice manufacturer. This decision was enhanced by the dedicated close service support capability of its E-ONE Dealer, SESE: Saudi Establishment for Safety Equipment.

The chosen E-ONE Titan Force™ 6X6 was carefully selected based on its proven ability to meet the harsh conditions of the climate and tough terrain, to exceed the necessary firefighting and rescue performance criteria, and to cater for the potential expansion needs of the National Guard aviation services.

For more information, visit www.e-one.com.