Sutphen Corporation Announces New Dealer in Louisiana, Mississippi





Sutphen Corporation has named Passman’s EVT Services, of Mt. Hermon, Louisiana, as the official Sales and Service Representative for Sutphen Fire Apparatus in the States of Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.



Zach Rudy, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Sutphen Corporation, explains how Passman’s EVT Services came to represent the Company,“Sutphen was looking for a representative with a strong service presence in Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as a solid relationship with their current customers. After meeting with representatives from Passman’s, seeing their operation, and spending time with them at the Sutphen facility, it was clear that this organization had all the traits we were looking for.” Rudy continues; “Passman’s attention to detail and commitment to customer service are just two of the reasons we feel they are the right company to represent our product. We are extremely happy to welcome Passman’s EVT Services to our team.”



Sutphen Corporation’s President, Drew Sutphen, shares, “The entire Sutphen team is excited to welcome Passman’s EVT Services to our dealer network. assman’s will contribute to Sutphen’s mission to provide the safest, most reliable, fire apparatus in the work, through their dedication to customer focus and service after the sale.”



“I am honored to be a dealer for the highest quality fire truck on the market, and for a company with such a legacy,” says Russell Passman, owner Passman’s EVT Services. “We look forward to being able to offer our customers such a well built, rugged, heavy-duty product.”



Passman’s EVT Services has been in business since 2008, in Mt. Hermon, Louisiana.Today, the company provides hydrostatic bottle testing, pump testing, repair and refurb work, truck service and maintenance, and some custom manufacturing. In addition to their 8000 sq. ft. facility, Passman’s operates three mobile technicians to service customers on site at their fire station.



Sutphen Corporation is an Ohio based privately held, family owned business that manufactures the highest quality, heavy-duty, custom built emergency response vehicles. The company’s headquarters are located in suburban Dublin, Ohio, northwest of Columbus.



More: www.sutphen.com



