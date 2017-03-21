Kochek Announces Leadership Transition

George J. Wessner Takes the Helm as Kochek’s President and CEO

Kochek Company, LLC recently announced that a new President and CEO will lead the company, effective immediately, through next period of growth. George J. Wessner will transition as Kochek’s Vice President of Operations to President and Chief Executive Officer.



“On behalf of the entire Kochek community, I am pleased to welcome George into this important role,” said Keith Shaughnessy, Chairman and CEO of Metapoint Partners, the private investment firm that acquired Kochek last summer. “Wessner brings with him into this leadership role a proven track-record of building strong teams that produce extraordinary results.”



Wessner graduated from the University of Connecticut, Storrs in 1990 with a B.A. in Political Science. His broad experience includes holding positions of Sales Representative through Vice President of Sales & Marketing with both public and private companies and serving as General Manager of a privately held German company servicing North America. Just prior to joining Kochek Company, LLC as Vice President of Operations in October 2016, he was employed as an Operations Manager at Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JakeBrake), a Danaher/ Fortive OpCo.



Wessner said, “I am honored to be chosen to lead Kochek during this exciting period of growth and calibration as the company advances our reputation as one of the nation’s foremost manufacturers of water movement equipment. Kochek’s commitment to saving lives and protecting property is what inspires me and I look forward to working with the great men and women who dedicate their lives to making this the best company it can be each and every day.”



About Kochek:



Widely regarded as America’s premiere manufacturer of specialty fire equipment and water movement solutions, Kochek’s mission is to save lives and protect property.



Driven by a high standard of excellence in engineering, manufacturing, and customer support, Kochek is committed to delivering the highest quality products at competitive prices using American ingenuity while promoting customer satisfaction and loyalty.



Kochek takes pride in the fact that almost every single product produced is manufactured right here in America and stands behind product quality, 100% of the time.



For more information, visit kochek.com.



