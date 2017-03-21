Carhartt to Introduce New Women’s Flame-Resistant Styles

Carhartt, America’s premium workwear brand since 1889, announced it is adding eight new women’s styles to its flame resistant (FR) line. The new assortment–which includes a jacket, a denim pant and canvas pant, a coverall, a woven shirt, and three knit shirts–focuses on fabric and fit, while mirroring the sizing of Carhartt’s non-FR women’s styles.

Purpose-built for women working in the electric utilities and oil and gas industries, these functional products will change the way women dress anywhere FR products are necessary.

“During the process of creating this new line, we took into account the severe lack of variety in the women’s FR space,” said Melinda Fabry, merchandiser at Carhartt, overseeing the women’s FR line. “Many current women’s FR product offerings are simply loose adaptations of the men’s versions, but these styles were created specifically with hardworking women in mind. These eight new pieces provide women with a level of comfort that will undoubtedly improve their confidence in the workplace.”

The Hybrid Shirt in the image above reflects the advancements in fit, function, and style, offering women even more options to stay compliant, yet comfortable. The below list contains the complete set of new women’s FR styles.

Rugged Flex® Coverall (Dark Navy)

Rugged Flex® Twill Shirt (Khaki and Dark Navy)

Force Cotton LS Crewneck T-shirt (Khaki and Dark Navy)

Force Cotton LS Henley (Dark Navy)

Force Cotton Hybrid Shirt (Khaki, Dark Navy, and Medium Blue)

Rugged Flex® Jean – Original Fit (Premium Dark)

Rugged Flex® Canvas Pant – Original Fit (Dark Navy and Golden Khaki) • Full Swing® Quick Duck® Jacket (Dark Navy and Carhartt Brown)

These products will be available July 1 at Carhartt’s industrial distributors, as well as the following Carhartt company stores: Cascades Station (Portland, Oregon), Crossgates Mall (Albany, New York), Fashion Place Plaza (Murray, Utah), Riverdale Village (Coon Rapids, Minnesota), Rookwood Commons (Cincinnati), and Station Park (Farmington, Utah). These styles will also be available online at Carhartt.com on August 1.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,000 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company‘s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.